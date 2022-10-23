Norris (undisclosed) will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, reports Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.

The injury appears to be to his wrist. Norris dropped to the ice after a draw during Saturday's game and immediately held his wrist. He left the ice frustrated and was seen pitching his stick down the tunnel as he went to the dressing room. There is already significant swelling, so Ottawa is waiting for that to go down before the MRI can be done.