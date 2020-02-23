The Senators reassigned Norris to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

The 20-year-old suited up in his NHL debut during Saturday's game against Montreal, racking up four shots, one hit and two blocks across 15:16 of ice time. It's likely that Norris could be back up with the big club soon, but for the time being, he'll head to the AHL where he's racked up 58 points in 51 games this campaign.