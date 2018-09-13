Senators' Joshua Norris: Bound for Ottawa in Karlsson deal
The Senators announced Thursday that they had acquired Norris as part of a deal that sends Erik Karlsson to the Sharks.
Ottawa's acquisition of Norris makes it clear that the Senators are focused on the long-term future, as Norris is just 19 and remains with the University of Michigan for his sophomore season. He projects as a solid second-line player once he's developed, but he's not going to be of any help to the Senators or to fantasy rosters this year as he focuses on leading the Wolverines back to the Frozen Four.
