Play

The Senators reassigned Norris to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Norris' latest stint with the parent club lasted two games, though the 20-year-old saw significant ice time in both of those contests. The Senators seemingly want Norris to get more seasoning in the minors for now, but he should be one of the top candidates for a promotion in the event Ottawa needs another forward at some point.

More News
Our Latest Stories