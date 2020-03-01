Senators' Joshua Norris: Demoted to AHL
The Senators reassigned Norris to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Norris' latest stint with the parent club lasted two games, though the 20-year-old saw significant ice time in both of those contests. The Senators seemingly want Norris to get more seasoning in the minors for now, but he should be one of the top candidates for a promotion in the event Ottawa needs another forward at some point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.