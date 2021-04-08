Norris scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton. He also went 12-5 (70.6 percent) on faceoffs.

Norris tied the game at 1-1 just 25 seconds into the second period, tapping home a Thomas Chabot centering feed on the doorstep. It was Norris' second straight game with a goal and moved the 21-year-old into third place in the rookie scoring race with 21 points in 40 contests.