Ottawa promoted Norris from AHL Belleville on Friday.

Norris has been one of the best forwards in the AHL in 2019-20, racking up 30 goals and 58 points in 51 games with Belleville. The 2017 first-round pick could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday against Montreal, and he'll be a name to keep an eye on heading into next season's fantasy drafts.

