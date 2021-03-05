Norris scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Norris was one of the more effective Senators in a lopsided loss. The 21-year-old center is up to five goals and 15 points in 26 appearances this season. He's added 47 shots on net and 32 hits, providing a little grit while working in a top-line role. The Michigan native should be on the fantasy radar in standard formats.