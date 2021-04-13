Norris registered two assists and added a pair of blocks in Monday's 4-2 victory over Winnipeg.

Norris aided in Ottawa's rally from 2-0 down, setting up Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal to get the Senators on the board in the first period, and then assisting on Evgenii Dadonov's go-ahead tally midway through the third. The 21-year-old Norris has hit the scoresheet in five of seven games since the start of April, producing three goals and three assists, albeit with a rather ugly minus-7 rating.