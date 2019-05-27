Norris signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa, the club announced Monday.

Norris was acquired at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, in the deal that saw Sens captain Erik Karlsson shipped to San Jose. The 19-year-old is coming off a sophomore campaign at the University of Michigan that featured 10 goals and nine assists in 17 contests. Fans in Ottawa should get their first look at Norris in a Senators uniform this summer when the youngster participates in the team's summer development camp, which is scheduled to commence on June 25.