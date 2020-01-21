Norris picked up a goal and an assist in AHL Belleville's 3-0 win over Rockford on Monday.

We have just about reached the point in which Ottawa will have to give serious consideration to recalling Norris. The 20-year-old first-year pro leads all AHL rookies in goals (22) and points (40). His nine markers with the man advantage are also tops in the league. His production has come in just 41 games. Originally a first round pick (19th overall) of the Sharks in 2017, Norris was part of the package shipped to the Senators in the Erik Karlsson deal.