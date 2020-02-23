Norris made his NHL debut Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Montreal.

His mates swiped his helmet before the game, so the rookie had to take the pregame skate without it. Norris' grin was huge. He then played 15:16, finishing with four shots and two blocks. He's been outstanding in the AHL and is generally considered to be the Sens' second-best prospect (behind Drake Batherson). Nice debut.