Norris scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

The good news was Norris cashed in on one his opportunities in a busy first period. The bad news: only one of his shots came after the first intermission. The 21-year-old center now has two goals, three assists, 18 shots on net, and 11 hits through seven contests this season.