Norris notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Norris set up Brady Tkachuk for the Senators' second goal of the contest. Top-line life has suited Norris well -- the 21-year-old center has a goal, three assists, nine shots on goal and 10 hits through five appearances this season. He should continue to score at a reasonable pace with first-unit usage on the power play, and the physicality is a nice bonus.