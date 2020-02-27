Senators' Joshua Norris: Promoted from minors
Norris was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Norris logged 15:16 of ice time in his lone NHL game this season, in which he tallied four shots, two block and one hit. If Anthony Duclair (ankle) remains unavailable, Norris figures to slot into a bottom-six role versus Vancouver on Thursday.
