Norris notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Norris had a hand in the Senators' fourth goal, scored by Tim Stutzle in the third period. The 21-year-old Norris is still holding his own in his first full campaign. The Michigan native has six points, 22 shots on goal and 13 hits through nine appearances. Four of his six points have come with the man advantage.