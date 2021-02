Norris scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Norris ended Connor Hellebuyck's bid for a shutout midway through the third period, staying with a loose puck in front of the net for his third goal of the year. The 21-year-old rookie hadn't lit the lamp since Jan. 27, going seven games without a goal. Norris has a respectable eight points in 15 games, albeit with a minus-7 rating.