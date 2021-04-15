Norris scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. He also added four hits and two PIM while winning eight of 12 faceoffs (66.7 percent).

With Ottawa on a power play and netminder Matt Murray on the bench for an extra skater, Norris leaned into a one-timer from the right dot for his 12th goal of the season. The 21-year-old Norris, who is tied for second among NHL rookies in that category, has found the scoresheet in five of his six games, tallying four goals and two assists during that stretch.