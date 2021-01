Norris picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old has landed the plum assignment of centering Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson, and Norris cashed in with his first NHL points. Norris was part of the Senators' haul in the Erik Karlsson trade with the Sharks after being the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft, and it looks like he's going to be given every chance to start paying dividends this season.