Norris scored a goal on four shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver on Wednesday.

Norris knotted the game at 2-2 at 5:34 of the third period, beating Thatcher Demko with quick snap shot from the left faceoff circle. After going through a five-game goal drought the week prior, Norris has lit the lamp in each of his last two contests. The 21-year-old has seven goals and 10 assists in 33 games as a rookie.