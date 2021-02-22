Norris scored his fourth goal of the year in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal. He also added two shots and two hits while going 8-for-12 (66.7 percent) in the faceoff dot.

Norris gave the Senators a 2-1 lead early in the third period, with a deflection of Nikita Zaitsev's point shot. The 21-year-old rookie has hit the scoresheet in three of his last four games, although he's in a bit of a goal-scoring funk with just two tallies in his last 13 contests.