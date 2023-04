Gauthier (illness) participated in Tuesday's morning skate after missing the past two games, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Gauthier was an extra during the session, so he might be a healthy scratch against the Hurricanes. He has four points, 16 shots on net and 28 hits in 14 outings with the Senators this season. According to TSN 1200 Ottawa Ottawa will have some game-time decisions, which could lead to Gauthier's return to the lineup.