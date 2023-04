Gauthier (illness) is day-to-day and is not expected to play Saturday against Toronto, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It's unclear at this time if Gauthier will travel with the team ahead of Sunday's contest versus Columbus. He has been a healthy scratch for Ottawa's past two games, so he may not be in the lineup even if he is healthy. The 25-year-old forward has four points, 16 shots on net and 28 hits in 14 outings with the Senators since being acquired from the Rangers on Feb. 19.