Gauthier was dealt from the Rangers to the Senators on Sunday in exchange for Tyler Motte.

Gauthier tallied six goals and three assists in 40 games with New York this season while bouncing around the lineup. He'll head to a rebuilding Senators team where he'll have a better chance at claiming a top-six spot. The 25-year-old Gauthier has flashed some offensive potential throughout his career and could see his production increase with an expanded role in Ottawa.