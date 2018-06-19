Senators' Julius Bergman: Brought in via trade
Bergman was moved to Ottawa on Tuesday as part of the deal that saw Mike Hoffman join the Sharks.
In Bergman, the Senators get another Swedish defender -- something that has worked out well for them in the past. The 22-year-old was selected by San Jose in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, but has yet to make his NHL debut. Last season with AHL San Jose, the blueliner notched 10 goals and 10 helpers in 65 outings, along with a concerning minus-20 rating. If Erik Karlsson is moved this summer, it could create a spot on the 23-man roster for Bergman.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...