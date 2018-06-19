Bergman was moved to Ottawa on Tuesday as part of the deal that saw Mike Hoffman join the Sharks.

In Bergman, the Senators get another Swedish defender -- something that has worked out well for them in the past. The 22-year-old was selected by San Jose in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, but has yet to make his NHL debut. Last season with AHL San Jose, the blueliner notched 10 goals and 10 helpers in 65 outings, along with a concerning minus-20 rating. If Erik Karlsson is moved this summer, it could create a spot on the 23-man roster for Bergman.