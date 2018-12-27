Senators' Justin Falk: Concussed, will miss next two games
Falk will miss a pair of games this weekend as the result of sustaining a concussion prior to the Christmas break.
Falk presumably will be reevaluated ahead of the New Year's Eve matchup versus host Columbus. Still, as an eighth-year player who has never topped nine points in a single season, this news doesn't hold much weight in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...