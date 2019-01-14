Falk (concussion) might be available against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Falk has missed the last nine games due to his concussion, but appears to be nearing a return. Even if the blueliner is healthy, he could struggle to break into the lineup, especially if Thomas Chabot (upper body) and Ben Harpur (upper body) are also given the green light to play. Before he can return to action, Falk will need to be activated off injured reserve.