Falk won't return to Saturday's game versus the Capitals due to an upper-body injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Falk was playing in his 10th NHL game of the season, and he's yet to score a point with the big club. The 30-year-old blueliner will have extended time to recover due to the holiday break, and his next chance to play will be Friday versus the Islanders.