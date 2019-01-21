Falk (concussion) was cleared to play Monday and has been placed on waivers for the purposes of assigning him to AHL Belleville, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The 30-year-old has played just 10 games this season, failing to record a single point along the way. Expected to clear waivers, Falk will report to AHL Belleville in the next day or so.

