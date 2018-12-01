Senators' Justin Falk: Quick to debut for Ottawa
Falk was a late addition to Saturday's lineup against the Sharks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Falk, a journeyman, subbed in for the injured Max Lajoie (undisclosed) just one day after signing a one year, two-way deal with the Senators. Fantasy owners are advised to wait and see how Falk performs in his new digs before giving consideration to adding him in deep leagues. However, He only has 33 points in 269 career games, so he'll probably remain on the waiver wire in all settings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...