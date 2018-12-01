Falk was a late addition to Saturday's lineup against the Sharks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Falk, a journeyman, subbed in for the injured Max Lajoie (undisclosed) just one day after signing a one year, two-way deal with the Senators. Fantasy owners are advised to wait and see how Falk performs in his new digs before giving consideration to adding him in deep leagues. However, He only has 33 points in 269 career games, so he'll probably remain on the waiver wire in all settings.