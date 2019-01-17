Senators' Justin Falk: Skipping road trip
Falk (concussion) will not make the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Falk was reportedly close to returning to action, but his absence from the road trip suggests otherwise. The Senators have one game remaining before the All-Star break after the trip, so it's quite possible the team will give him the added rest to reach 100 percent for the second half. At the very least, Falk will miss the next pair of contests against the Hurricanes and Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...