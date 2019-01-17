Falk (concussion) will not make the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Falk was reportedly close to returning to action, but his absence from the road trip suggests otherwise. The Senators have one game remaining before the All-Star break after the trip, so it's quite possible the team will give him the added rest to reach 100 percent for the second half. At the very least, Falk will miss the next pair of contests against the Hurricanes and Blues.