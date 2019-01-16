Senators' Justin Falk: Won't play Wednesday
Falk (concussion) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado.
Falk is reportedly nearing a return to game action, but he'll need to wait for Friday's matchup with Carolina for his next opportunity to do so. Either way, the 30-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless in 10 appearances this season, so there's no need for fantasy owners to concern themselves with his availability.
