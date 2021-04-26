Mandolese was recalled to Ottawa's taxi squad from AHL Belleville on Monday.
The team brought up both Filip Gustavsson and Mandolese with Matt Murray and Anton Forsberg both sidelined by lower-body injuries. Gustavsson's expected to back up Marcus Hogberg against the Canucks on Monday while Mandolese will be on hand in case further injuries strike in Ottawa's net.
