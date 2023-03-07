site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: senators-kevin-mandolese-back-with-big-club | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Back with big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mandolese was promoted from AHL Belleville on Monday.
The 22-year-old will serve as Mads Sogaard's backup while Cam Talbot (lower body) is on the shelf. Mandolese has stopped 75 of 80 shots in his two NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read