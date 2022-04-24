Mandolese was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Mandolese will switch spots with Filip Gustavsson, who was sent down to the AHL in a corresponding move. If the 21-year-old Mandolese gets into a game for the Senators down the stretch, it would be his NHL debut.
