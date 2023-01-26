Mandolese was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Mandolese has yet to appear in an NHL game but could be in line to make his debut with the Senators heading into a back-to-back versus the Leafs and Canadiens on Friday and Saturday, respectively, though with the upcoming break perhaps the team would use Anton Forsberg in both games. Even if Mandolese does make his debut, his time in the NHL is no doubt linked to the health of Cam Talbot (lower body).