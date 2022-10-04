Mandolese was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Mandolese shouldn't be expected to get into Tuesday's preseason clash with the Canadiens, instead serving as an emergency depth option. Heading into Opening Night versus the Sabres on Oct. 13, Mandolese figures to find himself back in the minors where he should play the bulk of his games this year.
