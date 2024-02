Mandolese has been reassigned to AHL Belleville, per the NHL media site.

Mandolese's demotion was expected after the team announced Anton Forsberg (groin) would be activated off injured reserve and get the starting nod against Columbus on Tuesday. In three games last season, Mandolese went 1-2-0 with a 3.30 GAA but didn't get into an NHL contest during this stint with the Sens.