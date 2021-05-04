Mandolese was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Mandolese will almost certainly be back on Ottawa's taxi squad prior to Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens. The 20-year-old backstop has yet to make his NHL debut.
