Mandolese allowed five goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

The Flames broke out of the scoring slump, doing damage on special teams in the first period before their 5-on-5 play caught up over the final 40 minutes. Mandolese had allowed just five goals across his first two NHL appearances, but he wasn't as lucky Sunday. The 22-year-old will likely continue to get the occasional start until Cam Talbot (lower body) can return, but it's likely to be Mads Sogaard in goal a majority of the time.