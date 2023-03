Mandolese was sent down to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Mandolese was brought up to serve as the backup behind Mads Sogaard against the Bruins on Tuesday after youngster Dylan Ferguson came down with an illness. In his three NHL appearances this year, the 22-year-old Mandolese is sporting a 1-2-0 record, 3.30 GAA and .916 save percentage. At this point, it seems unlikely Madnolese will see any more starts this season unless somebody else suffers an injury.