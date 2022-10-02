Mandolese was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Unsurprisingly, Mandolese did not win an NHL job in camp. The 22-year-old will likely spend most of 2022-23 at Belleville, where he figures to share the crease with Mads Sogaard.
More News
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Reassigned to minors•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Brought up from Belleville•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Up to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Added to taxi squad•