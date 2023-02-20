Mandolese will get the starting nod on the road versus Boston on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Mandolese was solid in his season debut against the Islanders on Feb 14, stopping 46 of 48 shots faced in a winning effort. Despite that strong performance, Mads Sogaard continues to see the bulk of the workload while Cam Talbot (lower body) and Anton Forsberg (knee) are both unavailable. Still, if Mandolese can put together another strong performance versus the Bruins, he could be in line to steal some starts away from Sogaard.