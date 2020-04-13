Mandolese officially signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Monday.

Mandolese is just 19, so he could play another season of major junior if the Senators deem it in his best interests. He put up excellent stats with QMJHL Cape Breton, leading all netminders with a .925 save percentage, but he was only a sixth-round draft choice, so Ottawa will likely be in no rush to get him to the NHL level.