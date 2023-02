Mandolese will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Islanders, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Mandolese will make his first NHL appearance in the second half of a back-to-back, as Mads Sogaard played Monday versus the Flames. Mandolese has struggled with a 3.60 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 13 games with AHL Belleville, so he shouldn't be expected to do much during his time with the big club.