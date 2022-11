Mandolese was demoted to AHL Belleville on Monday.

The decision to reassign Mandolese could be an indication that Anton Forsberg (lower body) is ready to return, though the Senators don't play again until Wednesday. As such, the move could also be a cap-saving measure. Even if Mandolese is brought back up before that clash with the Rangers, he is unlikely to get the starting nod over Cam Talbot.