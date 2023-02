Mandolese stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's loss to Boston. He was then sent down to AHL Belleville.

Mandolese turned in another solid performance Monday, yielding just one goal in each period against the lethal Bruins. He's now given up just five goals on 80 shots in his first two NHL games. If Cam Talbot (lower body) isn't ready for Friday's game in Carolina, Mandolese should be promoted again.