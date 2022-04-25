Mandolese was demoted to AHL Belleville on Monday.
Mandolese has yet to appear in a game at the NHL level, instead splitting his time between the AHL and ECHL. With the 21-year-old netminder headed back to the minors, he figures to be a long shot to make his NHL debut this year with just three games remaining on the Senators' schedule.
More News
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Brought up from Belleville•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Up to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Added to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Dropped to AHL affiliate•