Madonlese was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Mandolese suited up as Anton Forsberg's backup for the past two games because Cam Talbot (lower body) was unavailable. If Talbot remains out, Mandolese could be back with the big club for Tuesday's road matchup versus Montreal. Ottawa may also decide to bring up a different netminder rather than have Mandolese sit on the bench again.