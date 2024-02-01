Mandolese was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Mandolese may be up to be given some rest during the NHL All-Star break, though with Mads Sogaard struggling and getting sent down, it's possible this move may have more permanence. Mandolese has not played at the NHL level this season.
