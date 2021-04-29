Mandolese was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Mandolese back on Ottawa's taxi squad prior to Saturday's game versus Montreal. The 20-year-old netminder has yet to make his NHL debut.
